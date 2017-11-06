2-4 inches of snow in the forecast for West Larimer County

Detailed Forecast

This Afternoon A chance of snow showers before 3pm, then rain and snow showers likely between 3pm and 4pm, then snow showers likely after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 35 by 5pm. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight Snow showers. Low around 20. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Tuesday Snow likely, mainly before 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 27. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tuesday Night A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph after midnight. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 42. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 45.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Veterans Day Sunny, with a high near 42.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25.