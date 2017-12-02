2018 Leadership Northern Colorado Class Members Announced

Thirty-three current and emerging leaders were recently selected to participate in the 2018 Leadership Northern Colorado program. The group is a diverse mix of professions with representative from education, large and small business, not for profit and government.

Leadership Northern Colorado, a joint initiative of the Fort Collins, Greeley and Loveland Chambers of Commerce, the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado and the Community Foundation Serving Greeley and Weld County, is designed to build human capacity and to identify, define and address the issues facing the Northern Colorado region.

“The selection committee had a tremendous task when they were asked to select our eighth class. We had fantastic applications for the program and as a result, have an outstanding class,” said Ann Hutchison, executive vice president of the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce.

The 2018 Leadership Northern Colorado Class members are:

Laura Armstrong, Heart J Center at Sylvan Dale

Seth Baucke, Bank of Colorado

Avery Bauser, The Group, Inc.

Erika Benti, Colorado State University

Erik Berlin, Bryan Construction

Douglas Cannon, Larimer County

Marisa Donegon, City of Fort Collins

Ryan Dusil, North Front Range MPO

Bianca Fisher, Greeley Downtown Development Authority

Erin Frisch, Academy Mortgage Corporation

James Herman, Radiology Imaging Associates

Beth Higgins, Poudre School District

Rebecca Holder-Otte, Banner Health

Bryce Jacobson, Swift Communications

John Kloster-Prew, Audubon Rockies

Jennifer McLain, Alpha Center

Tyler Nichols, Eide Bailly CPAs

Clay Olson, Transamerica Financial Advisors

Emily Peddicord, Saunders Heath Construction

Lee Reiff, Larimer County

Sarah Rice Kaiser Permanente

Sylvia Robinson, TOLMAR, Inc.

Daniel Roth, Yogasacrificium

Brian Rowe, Town of Windsor

Joyce Saffel, Columbine Health Systems

Jared Shamburger, US Bank

Shelby Sommer, The Brendle Group

Nicholas Spezza, Front Range Community College

Derek Strader, Banner Health

Tara Streeb, Teaching Tree

Stacey Swanson, Larimer County

Grace Taylor, UCHealth

Clint Torczon, State Farm Insurance

The class members will begin their experience at the Leadership Northern Colorado Kick Off Event on December 5 at the Embassy Suites in Loveland. The Kick Off Event is open to the public and will feature keynote speaker Roy Otto, Greeley City Manager. Registration is available atwww.FortCollinsChamber.com. The first all day class session for the class participants will be on January 23. The program is a six-month interactive development program that will be focused on regional issues, regionalism and regional leadership skills. The program is designed to educate and motivate leaders who are committed to shaping the future of our region and is sponsored by Kaiser Permanente.

