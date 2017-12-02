2018 Leadership Northern Colorado Class Members Announced

Thirty-three current and emerging leaders were recently selected to participate in the 2018 Leadership Northern Colorado program. The group is a diverse mix of professions with representative from education, large and small business, not for profit and government.
Leadership Northern Colorado, a joint initiative of the Fort Collins, Greeley and Loveland Chambers of Commerce, the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado and the Community Foundation Serving Greeley and Weld County, is designed to build human capacity and to identify, define and address the issues facing the Northern Colorado region.
“The selection committee had a tremendous task when they were asked to select our eighth class. We had fantastic applications for the program and as a result, have an outstanding class,” said Ann Hutchison, executive vice president of the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce.
The 2018 Leadership Northern Colorado Class members are:
Laura Armstrong, Heart J Center at Sylvan Dale
Seth Baucke, Bank of Colorado
Avery Bauser, The Group, Inc.
Erika Benti, Colorado State University
Erik Berlin, Bryan Construction
Douglas Cannon, Larimer County
Marisa Donegon, City of Fort Collins
Ryan Dusil, North Front Range MPO
Bianca Fisher, Greeley Downtown Development Authority
Erin Frisch, Academy Mortgage Corporation
James Herman, Radiology Imaging Associates
Beth Higgins, Poudre School District
Rebecca Holder-Otte, Banner Health
Bryce Jacobson, Swift Communications
John Kloster-Prew, Audubon Rockies
Jennifer McLain, Alpha Center
Tyler Nichols, Eide Bailly CPAs
Clay Olson, Transamerica Financial Advisors
Emily Peddicord, Saunders Heath Construction
Lee Reiff, Larimer County
Sarah Rice Kaiser Permanente
Sylvia Robinson, TOLMAR, Inc.
Daniel Roth, Yogasacrificium
Brian Rowe, Town of Windsor
Joyce Saffel, Columbine Health Systems
Jared Shamburger, US Bank
Shelby Sommer, The Brendle Group
Nicholas Spezza, Front Range Community College
Derek Strader, Banner Health
Tara Streeb, Teaching Tree
Stacey Swanson, Larimer County
Grace Taylor, UCHealth
Clint Torczon, State Farm Insurance
The class members will begin their experience at the Leadership Northern Colorado Kick Off Event on December 5 at the Embassy Suites in Loveland. The Kick Off Event is open to the public and will feature keynote speaker Roy Otto, Greeley City Manager. Registration is available atwww.FortCollinsChamber.com. The first all day class session for the class participants will be on January 23. The program is a six-month interactive development program that will be focused on regional issues, regionalism and regional leadership skills. The program is designed to educate and motivate leaders who are committed to shaping the future of our region and is sponsored by Kaiser Permanente.
CONTACT:
Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce
Ann Hutchison, Executive Vice President
