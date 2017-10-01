3Hopeful Hearts music benefit and auction October 6

“Force of nature” blues, jazz and soul singer Hazel Miller and her band will entertain at the fifth annual 3Hopeful Hearts Music Benefit and Auction on Friday, October 6, 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m., in the Agave Room above the Rio Grande restaurant, 143 West Mountain Avenue, Fort Collins.

The event, featuring “fun, food, live and silent auctions, and surprises,” plus the Hazel Miller Band, is a fundraiser for 3 Hopeful Hearts, a non-profit that supports families who have lost a child.

Tickets are $45 and include food, wine, and beer. “All monies from this event go towards supporting local families who have suffered the loss of a child of any age, by any cause,” says the organization. For more info, see http://3hopefulhearts.com/p/3hopeful-hearts-music-event-and-auction.html