35th Annual Pow Wow at CSU

The public is invited to the Native American Cultural Center‘s 35th Annual AISES CSU Pow Wow on November 4, 10 a.m.-10:00 p.m.,to celebrate Native American Heritage Month. The event will be held at the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom of Colorado State University (CSU), 1101 Center Avenue Mall, Fort Collins. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome!

Gourd dancing will take place at 10:30 a.m. Experience the Grand Entry at both 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. A “Pow Wow Feed” will be offered at 5 p.m. The Host Northern Drum is Young Bear; the Host Southern Drum is Southern Style.

The Native American Cultural Center (NACC) office at Colorado State University (CSU) was established in 1979. The office embraces and encourages a supportive environment based on the traditions and cultures of Native American peoples. For more about NACC, see https://nacc.colostate.edu/ or visit the organization‘s Facebook page at https://facebook.com/csunacc/

AISES is the American Indian Science and Engineering Society; visit http://aises.org/ to learn more.