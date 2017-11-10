3rd Annual CLA Northeast Livestock Symposium

Market Outlook, Emergency Management, Future Legislation and more!

Greeley, CO – Colorado Livestock Association (CLA) is hosting its annual producer educational symposium in Sterling, CO on November 14, 2017. The Northeast Livestock Symposium will feature a full day of informative speakers covering a multitude of important topics affecting the livestock industry.

The symposium will kick off at 8:30 with a discussion about current water issues by Jim Yahn, North Sterling and Prewitt Reservoirs manager. Following, Jim Robb, Chief Executive Officer of the Livestock Marketing and Information Center (LMIC) will provide a market outlook. The LMIC has provided economic analysis and market projections concerning the livestock industry, since 1955.

Emergency management during disaster situations is a priority to many in the Northeastern part of the state following the destructive grass fire earlier this year. Officials from the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the Department of Agriculture will discuss emergency protocols and the future collaboration between emergency responders and agriculture producers to aid in effective disaster response.

Colorado State Senator Jerry Sonnenberg will give an outlook on the upcoming legislative session and discuss issues related to rural Coloradoans and livestock agriculture industry. Greg Bloom, CEO of the Colorado Beef Council, will discuss the recent legal activities occurring in other states related to the beef checkoff. Michael Turner, Colorado State Energy Office, will present on the grant programs available for producers to aid them in making their operations more energy efficient. John Crawmer, Safety Consultant, Pinnacol Assurance, will discuss safety leadership and building a safety culture on operations to reduce injuries in the workplace.

Check out the full schedule and register online: http://coloradolivestock.org/events/northeast-colorado-livestock-symposium/. Registration is FREE, but please register for lunch by Thursday, November 9, 2017.