Fort Collins Book Festival brings Loudon Wainwright III to discuss his book and play music

The Fort Collins Book Festival, Writings and Riffs, has an exceptional lineup of musician-authors. The Book Fest team is announcing that singer/songwriter, actor, and author Loudon Wainwright III has joined the festival. He will discuss his recently-published memoir, Liner Notes: On Parents & Children, Exes & Excess, Death & Decay, & a Few of My Other Favorite Things, and play a bit of live music to accompany his presentation.

Wainwright, the son of esteemed Life magazine columnist Loudon Wainwright, Jr., is the patriarch of one of America’s great musical families. With a career spanning more than four decades, Wainwright has established himself as one of the most enduring singer-songwriters who emerged from the late 1960s. Not only does he perform regularly across America and in Europe, but he is a sought-after actor, having appeared in many movies and TV series. Wainwright, the son of esteemed Life magazine columnist Loudon Wainwright, Jr., is the patriarch of one of America’s great musical families. With a career spanning more than four decades, Wainwright has established himself as one of the most enduring singer-songwriters who emerged from the late 1960s. Not only does he perform regularly across America and in Europe, but he is a sought-after actor, having appeared in many movies and TV series.

He joins fellow headliner, Kim Gordon, of Sonic-Youth fame, and featured authors G. Brown, Steve Knopper, Khadijah Queen, and Craig Werner, among many other exciting voices making up this year’s Book Fest.

The Fort Collins Book Festival is a free, day-long literary arts festival happening at venues throughout Old Town Fort Collins from 9am – 9pm on Saturday, October 21, 2017. Wainwright will speak at 1:30pm at Block One Events with book sales and signing to follow.