185​ YOUTH TO PERFORM NATIVITY FOR THE PUBLIC

Live Manger Animals On-Site for Petting



Free event: Friends, families, neighbors, adults, children welcome at live nativity performance in Fort Collins

Live manger animals for petting (donkeys, goats, mini-horse)

Hot cocoa – cookies – caroling – great company

Friday,​ ​December​ ​1,​ ​7:00pm, ​Saturday,​ ​December​ ​2,​ ​5:30pm​ ​&​ ​7:30pm

All​ ​performances​ ​held​ ​outdoors at​ ​the​ ​Fort​ ​Collins​ ​Latter-Day Saints ​Church,​ ​600​ ​E.​ ​Swallow​ ​Rd.,​ ​Fort​ ​Collins,​ ​CO (dress accordingly)

This​ ​production​ ​will​ ​be​ ​put​ ​on​ ​like​ ​a​ ​play,​ ​with​ ​observers​ ​moving​ ​from​ ​one​ ​designated​ ​area​ ​to​ ​another,​ ​to​ ​watch depictions​ ​of​ ​the​ ​innkeepers,​ ​angels​ ​visiting​ ​shepherds,​ ​wise​ ​men,​ ​and​ ​the​ ​manger​ ​setting.

Created entirely by youth ages 5 to 18

from​ ​writing​ ​the​ ​script,​ ​to​ ​building​ ​sets,​ ​singing songs, and performing​ ​the​ ​roles

This event is wheelchair-friendly.

Questions? Please contact info:​ ​​Sarah​ ​Connor,​ ​720.288.4202,​ HowdyLDS@gmail.com