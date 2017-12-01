185​ YOUTH TO PERFORM NATIVITY FOR THE PUBLIC

Live Manger Animals On-Site for Petting
Free event: Friends, families, neighbors, adults, children welcome at live nativity performance in Fort Collins
Live manger animals for petting (donkeys, goats, mini-horse)
Hot cocoa – cookies – caroling – great company
Friday, December 1, 7:00pm, Saturday, December 2, 5:30pm & 7:30pm
All performances held outdoors at the Fort Collins Latter-Day Saints Church, 600 E. Swallow Rd., Fort Collins, CO (dress accordingly)
This production will be put on like a play, with observers moving from one designated area to another, to watch depictions of the innkeepers, angels visiting shepherds, wise men, and the manger setting.
Created entirely by youth ages 5 to 18
from writing the script, to building sets, singing songs, and performing the roles
This event is wheelchair-friendly.
Questions? Please contact info: Sarah Connor, 720.288.4202, HowdyLDS@gmail.com
