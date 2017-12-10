Board of County Commissioners’ Administrative Matters Agenda for December 12, 2017

Administrative Matters

This meeting will be recorded, broadcast online and archived.

December 12, 2017, 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM

Commissioners’ Conference Room

200 West Oak Street, Fort Collins

Agenda: PLEASE NOTE: Scheduled times are subject to change.

Pledge of Allegiance 9:00 AM

9:01 AM Approval of the Minutes for the Week of December 4, 2017

9:05 AM Review of the Schedule for the Week of December 18, 2017 Brenda Gimeson, Business Operations Manager

9:06-9:10 AM

* Action Items, Abatements, Agreements, Deeds,Deeds, Liquor Licenses, and Misc.

9:10 AM Comments from Commissioners’ Guests Introduction by Inviting Commissioner

9:10-9:15 AM

Staff Recognition and Public Safety Benefits of Killpecker Radio Tower, Sheriff Justin Smith; Sheriff Justin Smith; Mark Olson, Technology Support Services Director; Dave Rowe, Systems Administrator; Mark Pfaffinger, Chief Information Officer

9:15-9:30 AM Consider Early Payoff of Loan from Solid Waste to The Ranch Events Complex

Diana Frick, The Ranch Events Complex Interim Director 9:30-9:35 AM Rose Hall Local Bridge Crossing of the Big Thompson River, Restu Subdivision

Mark Peterson, County Engineer; Rusty McDaniel, Assistant County Engineer; Todd Blomstrom, Public Works Director

9:35-9:50 AM Boxelder Basin Regional Stormwater Authority Project Agreement Todd Blomstrom, Public Works Director 9:50-10:05 AM Intergovernmental Agreement Establishing the Northern Colorado Regional Tourism Authority Jacob Castillo, Economic Development Director; David Ayraud, Assistant County Attorney

10:05-10:10 AM Review Changes to 2018 Proposed Budget

Josh Fudge, Budget Director 10:10-10:20 AM Consideration of Employment Agreement Amendment #5 between Board of County Commissioners and Linda Hoffmann

Commissioner Lew Gaiter

10:20-10:25 AM

Linda Hoffmann, County Manager

10:35-10:45 AM Legal Matters Upcoming Board Work Session Items* Emergency Management – Year in Review Lori Hodges, Emergency Management Director December 13

1:30 PM Behavioral Health Land Use Laurie Stolen, Behavioral Health Project Director December 13

2:30 PM * All work sessions are held in the Commissioners’ Conference Room unless otherwise noted.