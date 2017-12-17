Board of County Commissioners’ Administrative Matters Agenda for December 19, 2017

Administrative Matters

December 19, 2017,

9:00 AM to 10:30 AM

Commissioners’ Conference Room

200 West Oak Street, Fort Collins

Agenda: PLEASE NOTE: Scheduled times are subject to change.

Pledge of Allegiance 9:00 AM

Public Comment All who wish to comment must follow the Rules and Procedures for Public Comment as established by the Board of County Commissioners.

9:01 AM Approval of the Minutes for the Week of December 11, 2017

MOTION: To (approve/not approve) the minutes for the week of December 11, 2017

9:05 AM Review of the Schedule for the Week of December 25, 2017 and the Week of January 1, 2018 Brenda Gimeson, Business Operations Manager

9:06-9:10 AM

* Action Items, Abatements, Agreements, Deeds, Resolutions, Liquor Licenses, and Misc.

* Final Plat for Thompson’s Lakeside Subdivision Amendment No. 1

MOTION: To approve the consent agenda as published

9:10 AM Comments from Commissioners’ Guests Introduction by Inviting Commissioner

9:10-9:15 AM

Consider Adding Two FTE’s to the Sworn Ranks of the Sheriff’s Office

MOTION: To (approve/not approve) the addition of two FTE’s to the Sheriff’s Office to be assigned as Deputies to the Town Of Wellington

John Manago, Sheriff Captain 9:15-9:25 AM

County Manager Update – This portion of the agenda is for the County Manager or her delegate to update the Board on administrative and other minor items that do not require any in-depth discussion or are for informational purposes only.

Linda Hoffmann, County Manager

9:25-9:35 AM

Commissioner Activity Reports – Individually, commissioners often represent the county on various committees and task forces, as well as serve as liaisons to county boards and commissions. This portion of the agenda is for individual commissioners to inform the rest of the Board of county activities they have been involved in over the past week.

9:35-9:45 AM Executive Session Regarding a Litigated Worker’s Compensation Issue, pursuant to C.R.S. 24-6-402(4)(b)

Jeff Green, Risk Management; Kim D. Starr, Ritsema & Lyon P.C.

9:45-10:00 AM

Legal Matters

Decision Expected

PRPA Application for Certificate of Designation; Letter of Referral to Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment for Initial Review and Recommendation, pursuant to 30-20-103(1) C.R.S.

MOTION: To (refer/not refer) PRPA’s application for a certificate of designation to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment for initial review and recommendation pursuant to 30-20-103(1) C.R.S. and authorize the Chair (Chair Pro Tem) to sign the referral letter

Jeannine Haag, County Attorney; Lea Schneider, Environmental Health Planner; Darrick Turner, Senior Environment Health Specialist; Rob Helmick, Senior Planner; Courtney Stewart, PRPA; Caroline Schmiedt, PRPA

10:00-10:30 AM Upcoming Board Work Session Items* Emergency Management Update Lori Hodges, Emergency Management Director January 22

10:00 AM Estes Valley Fire Protection District David Wolf, Fire Chief February 21

1:30 PM All work sessions are held in the Commissioners’ Conference Room unless otherwise noted.