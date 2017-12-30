Board of County Commissioners’ Agenda for January 2, 2018

Administrative Matters

This meeting will be recorded, broadcast online and archived.

January 2, 2018 9:00 AM to 10:15 AM Commissioners’ Conference Room 200 West Oak Street, Fort Collins

Agenda: PLEASE NOTE: Scheduled times are subject to change.

9:00 AM Pledge of Allegiance

Public Comment All who wish to comment must follow the Rules and Procedures for Public Comment as established by the Board of County Commissioners.

9:01 AM Board Reorganization for 2018 – Linda Hoffmann, County Manager

* Appointment of Chair

* Appointment of Chair Pro-tem

* Posting of Meetings

* Responsibility for Receiving Problem Solving Request (Larimer County Resources Policy and Procedure 331.8 affords employees the right to engage in a Problem Solving Process to address dissatisfaction with certain work-related matters over which the employees’ Appointing Authority has control, such as corrective actions and work assignments. The County Manager and County Attorney report directly to the Board of County Commissioners. In order for the employees who directly report to the County Manager and County Attorney to have an opportunity to effectively utilize the Problem Solving Process, the Board Chair is appointed as the person responsible for receiving and reviewing any formal Problem Solving Requests filed by these direct reports.)

9:05-9:15 AM Approval of the Minutes for the Week of December 18, 2017 and the Week of December 25, 2017

9:15 AM Review of the Schedule for the Week of January 8, 2018 – Brenda Gimeson, Business Operations Manager

9:16-9:20 AM

Consent Agenda – is intended to allow the Board of County Commissioners to spend its time and energy on the other items on the agenda. Staff recommends approval of the Consent Agenda. Any Commissioner may request an item on this calendar to be pulled off the Consent Agenda and considered separately. Agenda items pulled from the Consent Agenda will be considered separately immediately after the Board takes action on the remainder of the Consent Agenda. The Consent Calendar consists of items of no perceived controversy and routine administrative actions.

* Action Items, Abatements, Agreements, Deeds, Resolutions, Liquor Licenses, and Misc.

9:20 AM Comments from Commissioners’ Guests Introduction by Inviting Commissioner

9:20-9:25 AM Behavioral Health Land Use – Laurie Stolen, Behavioral Health Project Director

9:25-9:35 AM Fee Simple Purchase of Approximately 320 Acres from John W. White, Jr. and Marabeth S. White – Tim Meyer, Land Agent

9:35-9:50 AM Designation of Boards & Commissions Liaisons and CCI Committee Assignments for 2018 – Michelle Bird, Public Affairs Manager

9:50-9:55 AM County Manager Update – This portion of the agenda is for the County Manager or her delegate to update the Board on administrative and other minor items that do not require any in-depth discussion or are for informational purposes only. Linda Hoffmann, County Manager

9:55-10:05 AM Commissioner Activity Reports – Individually, commissioners often represent the county on various committees and task forces, as well as serve as liaisons to county boards and commissions. This portion of the agenda is for individual commissioners to inform the rest of the Board of county activities they have been involved in over the past week.

10:05-10:15 AM Legal Matters

Upcoming Board Work Session Items*

The Ranch Master Plan Todd Blomstrom, Public Works Director January 8, 1:30 PM

Emergency Management Update, Lori Hodges, Emergency Management Director January 22, 10:00 AM

* All work sessions are held in the Commissioners’ Conference Room unless otherwise noted.