Larimer County Commissioners’ Schedule for the Week of January 1, 2018

Monday, January 1, 2018 County Offices will be closed in observance of the New Year’s holiday.

Tuesday, January 2, 2018 9:00am – 11:00am Public Comment, Administrative Matters, and Consent Agenda Approval/Document Execution by Board of County Commissioners (BCC). Specific agenda items for Administrative Matters and Consent Agenda are viewable in the BCC Office on the 2nd Floor, and at www.larimer.org/bocc/commissioners-meetings/internet-broadcasts-commissioners-meetings.

Legal Matters with Jeannine Haag, County Attorney

2:30pm – 3:00pm Administrative Direction to County Management, Sprague Lake Conference Room, 2nd Floor

7:00pm – 8:00pm Commissioner Johnson may attend Fair Board Executive Committee Meeting, Sprague Lake Conference Room, 2nd Floor

Wednesday, January 3, 2018

8:30am – 10:00am Commissioner Johnson will visit with citizens at LaPorte Pizza, 3208 W CR 54G, LaPorte. Guest Laurie Stolen, Larimer County’s Behavioral Health Project Director, will be giving updates on Mental Health Matters.

Thursday, January 4, 2018

7:30am – 9:00am Commissioner Gaiter will meet with northern area residents, at the T-Bar Inn, 3803 Cleveland Avenue, Wellington. Guest Laurie Stolen, Larimer County’s Behavioral Health Project Director, will be giving updates on Mental Health Matters.

12:00pm – 1:30pm Commissioner Gaiter may attend the 2017 SIPA Board Meeting, 1300 Broadway, Room 1F, Denver

5:30pm – 8:30pm Commissioner Donnelly will attend North Front Range Transportation Metropolitan Planning Organization Council Meeting, Berthoud Town Hall, 807 Mountain Avenue, Berthoud

Friday, January 5, 2018

8:00am – 3:00pm Commissioner Johnson will attend State Board of Human Services Board Meeting, Colorado Department of Human Services, 1575 Sherman Street, Denver

11:30am – 1:00pm Commissioner Donnelly may attend the I-25 Funding Subcommittee Meeting, Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 6020 Stallion Drive, Loveland

MEETINGS OF BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS FOR THE WEEK OF January 1 – 5, 2018

January 2

9:00am Estes Valley Board of Adjustment – Estes Park Town Hall Board Room, 170 MacGregor Avenue, Estes Park

7:00pm Fair Board Executive Committee – Sprague Lake Conference Room, 2nd floor

January 3

8:00am Extension Advisory Board – Extension Office, 1525 Blue Spruce, Fort Collins Extension Services Committee meetings will be posted on the bulletin board by the public entrance to the Extension Office at 1525 Blue Spruce, Fort Collins, Colorado; or contact the Extension Office at 498-6000 for further information.