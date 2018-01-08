The Center for Fine Art Photography – Water 2017 Exhibition Events

Water 2017 Photography Exhibition

Exhibition: December 22 – January 27, 2018 Free Admission

Artist + Public Reception: January 26, 6:00 – 8:00 pm (Doors at 5:30 ) Free

This exhibition presents the prominent theme of water within the art of photography, both visually and conceptually, and across a range of photographic genres.

“Few things encompass such a range of emotion as water – beautiful, calming, useful, seductive, and deadly. Recurring themes emerge in this collection of images: environmental concerns including water usage and the built environment, pollution, and drought; and human fragility in the face of water’s sublime including images that depict both the real and fantastic relationships we have with and in water”.

–Juror Jennifer Murray, 2017.

49 Featured Artists: Nicholas Abriola, Babeth Albert, Julie Brook Alexander, S Brian Berkun, John Bonath, Melissa Borman, Claire Burnett, Lorraine Castillo, Eugene Daams, Marianne Dalton, Ellie Davies, Scott Durka, Rachel Ferguson, Jerry Freedner, Caroline Fudala, Alessandra Tecla Gerevini, Anahid Ghorbani, James Glass, Carole Glauber, Alexander Heilner, Ken Hochfeld, Marty Ittner, Stephan Jahanshahi, Leslie Jean-Bart, Rose Wind Jerome, Andrea Laue, Tracy Laulhere, Alan Leder, Heami Lee, Bonnie Levinson, Court Loving, Andy Mattern, Chris McCann, Teresa Meier, Carsten Meier, Bobby Mills, David Obermeyer, Jane Paradise, Heather Perera, Beverly Poppe, Karol Rice, Lee Saloutos, Debora Schwedhelm, Julie Stephenson, Graham Stewart, JP Terlizzi, Preston Utley, Katie Waugh, and John Zimet.

+ Exhibitions and Receptions at C4FAP are always free and open to the public

+ Mingle with artists & art lovers at our reception Friday, January 26th from 6:00-8:00 pm

+ Please check our site at c4fap.org for event information and to sign up for email updates

+ Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Linkedin for more art and news