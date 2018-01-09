Timnath Development Authority and Town Council meets on January 9th

Timnath Development Authority Meeting Agenda

Tuesday, January 9, 2018, at 6:00 p.m.

Meeting will be held at Timnath Administration Building 4800 Goodman Street, Timnath, Colorado

1. CALL TO ORDER AND ROLL CALL Chairperson Jill Grossman-Belisle,  Co-Chair Bryan Voronin Commissioner Bill Neal Commissioner Aaron Pearson Commissioner Paul Steinway

2. CONSENT

a. Approval of the December 12, 2017, Timnath Development Authority Meeting Minutes

b. Approval of the December 15, 2017, Timnath Development Authority Special Meeting Minutes

c. Approval of the TDA Check Register

3. ADJOURNMENT

The TOWN OF TIMNATH TOWN COUNCIL will meet immediately following the Timnath Development Authority Meeting.

