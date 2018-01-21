Board of County Commissioners’ Agenda for January 23, 2018

Administrative Matters

This meeting will be recorded, broadcast online and archived. January 23, 2018, 9:00 AM to 10:05 AM

Commissioners’ Conference Room

200 West Oak Street, Fort Collins

Agenda: PLEASE NOTE: Scheduled times are subject to change.

Public Comment

9:01 AM Approval of the Minutes for the Week of January 15, 2018

9:15 AM Review of the Schedule for the Week of January 29, 2018 Brenda Gimeson, Business Operations Manager

9:16-9:20 AM

Consent Agenda

* Action Items, Abatements, Agreements, Deeds, Resolutions, Liquor Licenses, and Misc.

9:20 AM Comments from Commissioners’Guests Introduction by Inviting Commissioner

9:20-9:25 AM

Proclamation Declaring January 24, 2018 Debbie Pierson Day, Joni Friedman, Workforce Center Director

9:25-9:35 AM Recognition for Excellence in Financial Reporting Carol Block, Finance Director; Lorrie Lopez, Controller

9:35-9:45 AM

County Manager Update – This portion of the agenda is for the County Manager or her delegate to update the Board on administrative and other minor items that do not require any in-depth discussion or are for informational purposes only.

Linda Hoffmann, County Manager

9:45-9:55 AM Commissioner Activity Reports – Individually, commissioners often represent the county on various committees and task forces, as well as serve as liaisons to county boards and commissions. This portion of the agenda is for individual commissioners to inform the rest of the Board of county activities they have been involved in over the past week.

9:55-10:05 AM Legal Matters Upcoming Board Work Session Items* Estes Valley Fire Protection District David Wolf, Fire Chief February 21

1:30 PM Agriculture Advisory Board: Right-to-Farm Policy & Drones Jen Cram, Agriculture Advisory Board Staff Liaison February 26

10:00 AM Tax Increment Financing

Intergovernmental Agreement Update Josh Fudge, Budget Director February 28

1:30 PM *All work sessions are held in the Commissioners’ Conference Room unless otherwise noted.