Abandoned iron

One never knows where they might find old, abandoned cars, trucks and machinery. Sometimes far back on old logging roads in the foothills or retired farm access roads in the plains that are now accessible only on foot. Broke down and left to rust? Workers hit by an unexpected snowstorm and couldn’t drive out? You can only guess.

In the case of this Chevrolet and its tractor friend, we still can only guess. But these were likely slated for repair, until the High Park Fire in 2012. Hopefully, they still are.

