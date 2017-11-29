Accelerator Innosphere raises $5 million of $7 million fund

November 29, 2017 Theresa Rose Business & Education 0

FORT COLLINS — The Innosphere Fund has raised $5 million, and expects to be fully funded at $7 million in the first quarter of next year.

The fund is focused on investing in the top companies that go through the Innosphere incubator, said Mark Newhouse, a general partner in the fund.

