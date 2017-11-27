Advantage Bank to Host Free Economic Outlook on December 1, 2017

Loveland, CO (November 8, 2017) – Advantage Bank will host a free economic outlook event on Friday, December 1, 2017 at Embassy Suites in Loveland. The event will feature a presentation from Dr. Richard Wobbekind, Senior Economist and Associate Dean for Business and Government Relations at University of Colorado Boulder. Dr. Wobbekind will provide an update on the national, state and local economies including a look ahead to what can be expected in 2018.

“As a locally-owned community bank, we work closely with our customers to understand their needs and we hear what economic issues are important to them,” said Jeff Kincaid, Advantage Bank’s President. “We feel that respected economist Dr. Wobbekind will provide valuable insight on those issues and we are excited to offer this free event to the Northern Colorado community.”

The event will take place from 7:30AM to 9:00AM on Friday, December 1st at the Embassy Suites in Loveland. The event is open to both customers and non-customers of the bank, but seating is limited and registration is required. To learn more and register, visit www.advantagebanks.com/events.

