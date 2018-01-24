Alfalfa U Program Returns to Loveland Feb. 6

Learn agronomic, marketing and management information at this free program Feb. 6

Sponsored by Alforex Seeds and John Deere, is a free, one-day session packed with agronomic and marketing information in a fast-paced, informative format. A slate of renowned speakers from university extension programs and private companies will present information on several topics including: weed control in alfalfa; harvesting for quality; irrigating alfalfa efficiently; optimizing forage quality; making high-quality hay with steam and interpreting forage test results.

“A highlight of our U events is a farmer panel discussion where attendees will learn strategies for growing, packaging and marketing alfalfa from area farmers,” said Bill Spiegel, editor of High Plains Journal. “This interactive session allows for Q-and-A from members of the audience. A lot of attendees tell us this session alone is one of the top reasons to attend Alfalfa U.” The panel discussion sets the stage for a day of learning. Plus, sessions on adjusting forage harvesting equipment to maximize quality, and managing alfalfa salinity also will be presented. Plenty of time for questions and answers is allowed for each of the presenters.

Registration and check-in begins at 8:30 a.m., with the program beginning at 9 a.m. Alfalfa U is free to attend and includes a complimentary luncheon, courtesy of event sponsors Alforex, John Deere and High Plains Journal. Additional sponsors include Staheli West and Harvest Tec.

Farmers are asked to register online at www.AlfalfaU.com, or call 800-452-7171.