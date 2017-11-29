Alive Gym – Innovations in fitness

A new, locally owned gym will be opening at 932 West Drake this December, introducing new concepts in fitness training by combining Fitness and Tech. All of the usual equipment will be available: weight machines, free weights, ellipiticals, bikes, hardwood floors for stretching and abs, and a turf area for Olympic lifting. Activities take place in high-ceilinged, spacious gyms with LED lighting.

Instructors, however, will be virtual. Options will be limitless as wide screens will project everything from Jillian Michaels to yoga classes and bar classes. A $35.00 per month fee allows for unlimited access to the gym, open 24 hours a day, seven days a week with staff on hand at all times. Personal training consultations will be available for an additional fee.

Alive will be opening Dec. 15th and holding an Open House through the 31st. Anyone interested is invited to take a tour and test out the equipment for free. While there are separate locker rooms for both men and women, an additional locker room is available for transgender gym goers.

The holidays are upon us with all the usual cheer and often the weather keeps people indoors when they might otherwise be cycling, running or playing a sport. It might be the ideal time to test out a now concept in gym culture.