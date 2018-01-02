All aboard the Owl Canyon Cannonball!

The Owl Canyon Railway at 12841 North County Road 9, Wellington, an ambitious homegrown project spearheaded by Kody Milewski, is offering free holiday train rides to the public on a miniature train, pulled by the gas-powered “Owl Canyon Cannonball,” through January 14. The ride is about six minutes long, but ride as often as you like! The railway is located on a private ranch shared with Owl Canyon Horse Services, which supplies the miniature horses and petting zoo animals also featured at railway events.

Wellington folks and other railroad buffs have enjoyed following the progress of this project on the railway’s website (http://owlcanyonrailway.com) and on Facebook (https://facebook.com/OwlCanyonRailway/), as well as on personal visits. In spite of understandable delays with the train part of the project—every bit of track and ties must be laid by hand, and the mini train engine and cars carefully tested for safety—the site’s other offerings have drawn visitors since mid-December to see holiday lights, take carriage or wagon rides at certain times, and enjoy mini horses, all for free, although donations are welcome.

Weekday and weekend events are planned through January 14 on various dates. For a detailed schedule, please visit http://www.owlcanyonrailway.com/sched.html or follow Owl Canyon Railway on Facebook to see what activities are available. Railroad buffs are welcomed to join the Owl Canyon Railway Club to help with the train and other projects.