Thousands of people in Fort Collins dressed in their crazy attire, hopped on their bikes, and rode a route around town for hours.

“It’s like a cross between Mardi Gras and Fort Collins’ own town personality,” said Mary Haynes. “I love it. I come every year.”

Events, including live performances, throughout the day are stacked at New Belgium Brewing at 500 Linden Street. For more information – https://www.newbelgium.com/events/tour-de-fat/Fort-Collins