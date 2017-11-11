Applications being accepted for Colorado Corn FFA Grant Program

For a fifth year, the Colorado Corn Administrative Committee (CCAC) is accepting applications from FFA chapters around the state as part of its Colorado Corn FFA Grant Program.The deadline to apply is Nov. 15. Be sure to let your local FFA chapters know about this opportunity.

Applications can be downloaded at www.coloradocorn.com.

The Colorado Corn FFA Grant Program assists FFA chapters in Colorado on projects that lack funding in their school’s budget.

Adding to its support of other youth-focused projects, the CCAC began its FFA grants in 2013, awarding a $5,000 grant to the winner during the first year, and all together has contributed nearly $30,000 to FFA chapters through this program.

The 2016 Colorado Corn FFA Grant recipients were the Holly FFA Chapter, which is using its grant dollars to install an automated watering system and fertilizer injector in its greenhouse, where the students raise flowers and vegetables, and sell them to the public to help raise funds for the chapter’s activities; the Manzanola FFA Chapter, which was in the process of initiating an FFA Chapter this past year, and is using its awarded grant dollars to help fund various aspects of its needed curriculum and other items for its inaugural members; and the Sedgwick County FFA Chapter, which is building a structure at the school for raising hogs to sell to the community, and also provide space for youth to raise animals as fair projects.