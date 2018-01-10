Applications Now Being Accepted for 2018 Visual Artist of the Year

LOVELAND, Colo. – Artists of all ages, grab your paintbrushes, pencils and cameras and help inspire people’s appreciation of nature through your artwork!

Larimer County Department of Natural Resources is seeking applicants for its Visual Artist program. The selected Visual Artist of the Year for 2018 will receive a complimentary annual entrance permit ($75 value) and have the opportunity to create a piece of visual art inspired by one of Larimer County’s parks or open spaces. The artist is expected to donate the artwork to Larimer County upon its completion.

The Department of Natural Resources will host a public celebration of the artwork, display the piece for public viewing at a Larimer County building, publicize the Artist of the Year whenever appropriate and reimburse the artist for the cost to frame the artwork. The artist is asked to host one public art-related program.

For an application or more information, visit