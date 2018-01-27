Apply for Limited Big Game Hunting at Red Mountain Open Space

LOVELAND, Colo. – Larimer County Department of Natural Resources is offering limited big game hunting opportunities at Red Mountain Open Space, located near the Colorado-Wyoming border. LOVELAND, Colo. – Larimer County Department of Natural Resources is offering limited big game hunting opportunities at Red Mountain Open Space, located near the Colorado-Wyoming border.

In partnership with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Larimer County is offering 23 special access hunting permits in 2018, which includes four bull elk, three cow elk, six buck deer and 10 doe pronghorn. The doe pronghorn special access permits are offered in partnership with the City of Fort Collins Natural Areas Department for use on portions of Red Mountain Open Space and Soapstone Prairie Natural Area.

Permits can be obtained through Larimer County’s special access permit application process. The cost is $10 per application. Applications will be accepted from Feb. 1-28, 2018 . The drawing for special access hunting permits will be held the first week of March. Successful applicants will be contacted by phone and email.