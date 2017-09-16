Arapaho life along the Cache la Poudre

Join the Poudre Heritage Alliance for a presentation to learn more about Arapaho life in northern Colorado. Speakers Denise Fisher of Timnath and Robert Ward of Windsor will be presenting “Unheard Voices: The Northern Arapaho, People of the Poudre” on September 22, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., at the Farr Regional Library, 1939 61st Avenue, Greeley.

Longtime Timnath resident and native Denise Fisher has always had a strong interest in local history. Her family’s roots in the area can be traced back over several generations. As a local writer and student of history, she is passionate about the protection of historical sites.

Windsor local Robert Ward spends much of his time on the two topics that have spurred a lifelong interest: water and Colorado history. The former Colorado State University professor has also spent some time in recent years recording Northern Arapaho oral histories and visiting with Northern Arapaho elders to learn about the significance of Arapaho sites along the Cache La Poudre River.

For more about the Poudre Heritage Alliance, visit http://poudreheritage.org