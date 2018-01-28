ARTSPACE PRESENTS SURVEY RESULTS

SURVEY REVEALS NEED FOR AFFORDABLE HOUSING AND WORKSPACE FOR ARTS, CULTURAL AND CREATIVE COMMUNITIES

FORT COLLINS, Colo., January 25, 2018—On Feb. 26, Artspace, a national nonprofit real estate developer for the arts, will make a community presentation to report findings from the affordable creative sector housing and workspace surveys it conducted in Fort Collins.

Last year, Artspace invited individuals, organizations and businesses in the arts, cultural and creative communities to participate in an online affordable housing and workspace survey. Artspace representatives will present results from these surveys from 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Lincoln Center Columbine Room, 417 W. Magnolia St. Light refreshments will be served at 5:30 p.m. and the presentation will begin at 6 p.m. The presentation is free and open to the community.

The presentation will summarize data about how much housing and workspace the local arts/creative community may be able to use and what design features and amenities are desired.

The survey was part of a process the City of Fort Collins, Fort Collins Downtown Development Authority and Bohemian Foundation initiated to help the community assess the feasibility of developing affordable spaces where artists/creatives of all disciplines may live and work and arts/cultural organizations and creative businesses can thrive.

About Artspace

Artspace is the nation’s leader in artist-led community transformation, with 46 projects in operation across the country and another dozen in development, representing a $600 million investment in America’s arts infrastructure. With headquarters in Minneapolis and offices in Denver, New Orleans, New York, Seattle and Washington D.C., Artspace is America’s leading developer of arts facilities. To date, Artspace has completed nearly 2,000 affordable live/work units for artists and their families as well as more than a million square feet of non-residential space for artists and arts organizations. For more information about Artspace visit artspace.org