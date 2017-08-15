Attend Timnath “coffee” August 17 to discuss sales tax

by Timnath Town Council

The last of four informal “coffee” events held by the Timnath Town Council to discuss the proposed sales tax ballot measure will take place on August 17, 5-6 p.m., at WildWing Subdivision Pool Community Center, 3065 Laminar Drive, Timnath.

The Timnath Town Council is considering a ballot question for the November 2017 election regarding sales tax. The Town is growing rapidly, and our infrastructure, parks, streets, and other community events and development funding needs have not decreased since last year’s election. In fact, our growth has actually increased those needs. We have listened to residents and heard their support of our Town of Timnath vision. They have voiced their desire for the Town to move forward with prioritized project needs that continue to make Timnath a very special place to live.

Under consideration is raising the general sales tax from 3.0% to 4.3% and the grocery tax from 2.25% to 3.55%. The increase we are discussing would put us at a rate on par with other similarly situated surrounding communities that are fast growing and have the same kinds of infrastructure needs that come from being situated near major traffic corridors. If approved, this measure would raise an estimated $17.8 million dollars over the next five years, enabing the majority of imporvement projects to be built or be well under way in that time period.

This is so important for funding our future that we want to make sure we have good dialogue with residents and share with you what the funding needs are and how the sales tax could help solve some of them. We also need to hear from you so we can make a decision as to whether we should place it on the ballot, and, in the event we do, we want to make sure that you have a solid understanding of these needs so you can make an informed decision in November.

For more information on the tax issue, visit http://timnath.org/updates/letter-from-the/