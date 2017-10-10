Audubon Society silent auction fundraiser October 12

Original art and sculptures, classic out-of-print books, field guides, photographic equipment, matted photos, wildlife memorabilia, and many more items will be offered at the Fort Collins Audubon Society’s silent auction event on Thursday, October 12, at the Fort Collins Senior Center, 1200 Raintree Drive. The event begins with social time at 6:30 p.m.; guest speaker Kevin Cook will present “My Life as a Naturalist” at 7:20 p.m. Refreshments will be available.

The silent auction is a fundraiser for the Fort Collins Audubon Society, with proceeds going toward “promoting birding and sustainable appreciation of our community environment.” Only checks and cash will be accepted as payment for silent auction items.