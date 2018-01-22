Be wowed by the Peking Acrobats in Laramie, WY

One night only! Get your tickets now for the family-friendly performance of the amazing Peking Acrobats in Laramie on February 10! The internationally acclaimed troupe wows audiences with tumbling, juggling, acrobatics, and other feats of athletic strength and balance, including the breathtaking “pagoda of chairs.” The event takes place on February 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the A&S Auditorium, University of Wyoming, 200 North 9th Street, Laramie. Tickets are $20 for general public, $17 for seniors, and $10 for students of the University of Wyoming; get yours at https://www.uwyo.edu/fineart_ticket/eventsticketed.aspxhttps://www.uwyo.edu/fineart_ticket/eventsticketed.aspx. For a brief look at the Peking Acrobats in action, watch the 30-second video at https://youtube.com/watch?v=UZ_uqJMq1KQ