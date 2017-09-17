Beekeepers Association announces September meeting

The Northern Colorado Beekeepers Association (NCBA) will meet on Thursday, September 21, 6:30 to 8:30 pm, at the Kerst Barn, 17765 Hwy 392 (between CR 35 and CR 37), Greeley.

NCBA speaker this month is Mark Weiler. Michele Colopy from the Pollinator Stewardship Council will speak about “State Pollinator Protection Plans.”

Open to all NCBA members and the public, the event is free for NCBA members, $5 for non-members. Social time and refreshments are included.

The meeting will be preceded by a presentation at 5 p.m. by Cathy Weber on “What to do with wax”; there is a $25 fee for her workshop.

The meeting location at the Kerst Barn is east of Windsor, 14 miles off I-25; look for the Beekeeper’s Meeting sign and light at the drive on the north side of the street.

For more information about NCBA, visit http://nocobees.org/