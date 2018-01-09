Beginning Bee Keepers Course

Northern Colorado Beekeepers Association’s annual Beginning Beekeeping Course is now accepting registrations. Registration forms, class subjects and fee details are found on the NCBA web site: www.nocobees.org. Space is limited and registration will close when class is full. The 2018 course consists of two classes, held on Friday March 9th 6-8pm and Saturday March 10th 10am-noon & 1pm-3pm Class sessions will be held at the Windsor Recreation Center, 250 11th St.,Windsor. Scholarships are available.

This course provides the education opportunity to produce well-informed new beekeepers in our communities. Students, individuals and families are welcome to participate. Registration fee of $120.00 includes a one year NCBA membership.