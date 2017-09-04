by Lola Cook

On September 7, Bellvue Seniors will have their council meeting at 10 a.m., followed by lunch at noon. On September 12, a field trip to IHOP, 1002 South College Avenue, Fort Collins, is planned; arrive at 11 a.m. September 14, Elderhaus will conduct a free blood pressure screening at 11 a.m., and lunch will follow at noon. Join us at the Bellvue Grange covered dish supper at 6 p.m. on September 19. Everyone welcome. Please bring a dish to share. We’ll celebrate September birthdays on the 28th with lunch and a bingo game complete with white elephant prizes. This is also the the time to bring your aluminum for recycling.