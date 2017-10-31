Bellvue Seniors November events announced

by Lola Cook

We don’t plan field trips during November and December because of the holidays and unpredictable weather. We look forward to meeting and enjoying each other‘s company and our regular get-togethers. Council meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. on November 2. On the 9th, Elderhaus offers a free blood pressure clinic from 11 a.m. until noon. On November 16, we will play cards after lunch. Come and join us at the Bellvue Grange covered dish supper, 6 p.m. on November 21. Everyone is welcome—members or not. Just bring a covered dish to share. We will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, November 23. On November 30, we look forward to celebrating November birthdays. We’ll play bingo with pennies. This is the time to bring your aluminum for recycling.

Happy Thanksgiving to all.