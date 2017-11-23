Big O Tires Hosts Holiday Canned Food Drive – Free oil change voucher with $25 donation

LOVELAND, COLO. – Nov. 14, 2017 – The Big O Tires location at 2480 N. Lincoln Ave. in Loveland invites the community to participate in its annual holiday canned food drive to benefit the Food Bank for Larimer County. The food drive will take place from Nov. 27 – Dec. 21.

“For Big O, the holiday season is all about embracing the giving spirit,” said Dana Foote, owner of Big O Tires’ Loveland location. “We know how difficult winter can be for struggling members of our community, and we want to help them in any way we can.”

The Food Bank for Larimer County is a nonprofit organization in Fort Collins that operates on the principle that no one should be hungry. Each year, the Food Bank provides food for more than 37,500 individuals in need through its community partnerships and hunger-relief programs. More information may be found at foodbanklarimer.org.

The ten most wanted food items are canned meat or tuna, canned fruit, canned soup or stew, peanut butter, canned vegetables, corn, green beans, fruit juice, pasta or mac & cheese and rice. To donate, customers can bring boxed or canned food to the Big O Tires location in Loveland during its hours of operation: Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. and closed on Sunday.

Big O Tires is offering an incentive for donations. Anyone who donates $25 worth of nonperishable food items or a $25 check made out to the Food Bank for Larimer County will receive a free oil change voucher to be redeemed during the first quarter of 2017. (One voucher per person per visit.)

For more information about Big O Tires visit www.bigotires.com or their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BigONoCo.