BIG THUNDER DRAFT HORSE SHOW AT THE RANCH EVENTS COMPLEX

(Loveland, CO) – The 14th Annual Big Thunder Draft Horse Show at Ranch-Way Feeds Indoor Arena at The Ranch in Loveland returns Friday, Jan. 12 through Sunday, Jan. 14, 2017. Show times are 6:30 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday with a pre-show one hour before each event time. The event draws national and local competitors from Canada to Northern Colorado.

Tickets, priced at $15 adults, $10 for children (2-12 years) and $12 for seniors (60+) will go on sale Friday, December 1 at BudweiserEventsCenter.com and at the Budweiser Events Center Box Office. A VIP ticket priced at $25 for adults and $15 for kids includes a special seating area, appetizers and beverages. Groups of 10 or more, call 970-619-4122 for discount information.

All guests are given the opportunity to walk through the barns and see these massive, beautiful horses one hour before show time. Draft Horse University, an informational class session about the horses involved, will occur Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. The class will be interactive with general information on draft horses, harnessing and showing, and will have a format open to question and answers. Ticket price is $10 in addition to an event ticket.

The show will feature some of the finest hitches in the United States and Canada. Competitors, bring a variety of draft horses including Clydesdales, Belgians, Shires and Percherons to compete in front of a world class judge and accrue points in the North American Six Horse Hitch Classic Series.

This is a show for the young and old alike. These “gentle giants” were a staple in the early days for farming soil and transporting settlers across the West. To hear the powerful sound of their hooves stomping through the arena is reason enough to experience this educational and entertaining show for the whole family.