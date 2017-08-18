Birds behind schedule

The May snowstorm caused a lot of bird nest failures. Many birds were on their nests, incubating eggs. Others were busy feeding hatchlings. Three or more feet of snow fell, and the parents couldn’t keep up, or even access their nests. Some gave up for the season. Others waited for better weather to try again. Fledgling Steller’s jays, like this one seen here, begging for food, are out in numbers now, almost a month later than usual. These parents gave it another try after the storm. The typical white markings on their foreheads will appear as the youngsters mature.