Blue foundation celebrates Wellington infrastructure impact

September 30, 2017
North Forty News file photo.

In 2016, the Blue Foundation donated $10,000 to the Wellington Main Streets program after they reached a Do Gooders goal of 300 new members in Fort Collins and Wellington. The program was designed to promote the everyday good that people do for one another and to work together to achieve a common goal.

IMAGE COURTESY Blue Foundation.

The foundation wanted to create a sustainable impact for the growing Wellington community and an infrastructure that could be used by everyone for years to come.

As a result, Wellington Main Streets and Blue Federal Credit Union worked together to install some locally-designed, locally-made bike racks in Wellington. Now it’s time to celebrate with a family event!

There will be prizes for best costume, a scavenger hunt, raffle prizes, face painting, a bouncy house, food trucks and booths.

The celebration will be at Centennial Park, 8548 4th street, in Wellington on Saturday, September 30, from 2p-4pm.

For more information about the event – https://www.facebook.com

For more information about the Blue Foundation – https://www.bluefcu.com/blue-foundation

About the Wellington Main Streets Program – http://townofwellington.com/194/Main-Streets-Program

