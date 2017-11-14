Board of County Commissioners Agenda – Nov. 14

Administrative Matters

This meeting will be recorded, broadcast online and archived. November 14, 2017

9:00 AM to 10:15 AM

Commissioners Conference Room

200 West Oak Street, Fort Collins

Agenda: PLEASE NOTE: Scheduled times are subject to change.

Pledge of Allegiance 9:00 AM

Public Comment: All who wish to comment must follow the Rules and Procedures for Public Comment as established by the Board of County Commissioners.

9:01 AM Approval of the Minutes for the Week of November 6, 2017

9:05 AM Review of the Schedule for the Week of November 20, 2017 Brenda Gimeson, Business Operations Manager

9:06-9:10 AM: Consent Agenda – is intended to allow the Board of County Commissioners to spend its time and energy on the other items on the agenda. Staff recommends approval of the Consent Agenda. Any Commissioner may request an item on this calendar to be pulled off the Consent Agenda and considered separately. Agenda items pulled from the Consent Agenda will be considered separately immediately after the Board takes action on the remainder of the Consent Agenda. The Consent Calendar consists of items of no perceived controversy and routine administrative actions.

* Action Items, Abatements, Agreements, Deeds, Resolutions, Liquor Licenses, and Misc.

9:10 AM: Comments from Commissioners Guests Introduction by Inviting Commissioner 9:10-9:15 AM

Proclamation Declaring November 15, 2017 America Recycles Day

Stephen Gillette, Solid Waste Director 9:15-9:25 AM 2018 Landfill and Transfer Station Fees

Stephen Gillette, Solid Waste Director 9:25-9:35 AM Sale of County-Owned Property at 205 E. 6th Street, Loveland

Ken Cooper, Facilities Director; Jennifer Johnson, Facilities Planning & Real Estate Group Manager

9:35-9:40 AM 2015 International Fire Code

Eric Fried, Chief Building Official 9:40-9:55 AM

County Manager Update – This portion of the agenda is for the County Manager or her delegate to update the Board on administrative and other minor items that do not require any in-depth discussion or are for informational purposes only.

Linda Hoffmann, County Manager 9:55-10:05 AM Commissioner Activity Reports – Individually, commissioners often represent the county on various committees and task forces, as well as serve as liaisons to county boards and commissions. This portion of the agenda is for individual commissioners to inform the rest of the Board of county activities they have been involved in over the past week.

10:05-10:15 AM Legal Matters

Upcoming Board Work Session Items* Colorado C-PACE Program Jacob Castillo, Economic Development Director November 20

10:00 AM Estes Park Stormwater Master Plan Mark Peterson, County Engineer December 4

10:00 AM Emergency Management – Year in Review Lori Hodges, Emergency Management Director December 13

1:30 PM Behavioral Health Land Use Laurie Stolen December 13

2:30 PM * All work sessions are held in the Commissioners Conference Room unless otherwise noted.