Boat ramp hours at Horsetooth and Carter Lake to change October 1

On Sunday, October 1, hours of operation will change at the boat ramps at Horsetooth Reservoir, Fort Collins, and Carter Lake, Loveland, and more ramps will close for the season.

At Horsetooth Reservoir County Park: South Bay ramp: 6 a.m.-10 p.m., 7 days a week; Inlet Bay and Satanka ramp, closed for season. (Beginning October 19: South Bay ramp, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 7 days a week.)

At Carter Lake County Park: North ramp: 6 a.m.-10 p.m., 7 days a week; South Shore and North Pines ramps, closed for season. (Beginning October 19: North ramp, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.)

Boat ramp hours for Pinewood Reservoir, Loveland, follow those for Carter Lake. Boats need to be inspected before coming to Pinewood Reservoir. A boat can be pre-inspected at nearby Carter Lake or other boat ramps in Colorado, where the boater will receive a boat seal and seal receipt, which are required to launch at Pinewood.

Water levels have been dropping rapidly at Horsetooth Reservoir and Carter Lake, and ramps may close earlier than scheduled. For the most up-to-date schedule of boat ramp hours, go to https://larimer.org/naturalresources/parks/boating