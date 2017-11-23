Boat Ramps at Carter Lake, Horsetooth Reservoir Closed Starting Dec. 4

LOVELAND, Colo. – The North Ramp at Carter Lake and the South Bay ramp at Horsetooth Reservoir will be closed for the season starting Monday, Dec. 4 . LOVELAND, Colo. – The North Ramp at Carter Lake and the South Bay ramp at Horsetooth Reservoir will be closed for the season starting

The remaining hours of operation for these boat ramps, weather and water levels permitting, are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. , Nov. 24-26 and Nov. 30-Dec. 3 . Boat ramps are closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 23 .

Boat ramp hours for Pinewood Reservoir follow those for Carter Lake, so the Pinewood boat ramp also closes for the season starting Dec. 4. Pinewood Reservoir works on a boat seal system. Boats must be inspected before coming to Pinewood Reservoir. A boat can be pre-inspected at nearby Carter Lake or other ramps in Colorado, where the boater will receive a boat seal and seal receipt, which are required to launch at Pinewood.