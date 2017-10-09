At approximately 9:30 AM on 100817, hikers near Pinewood Reservoir, located in the 15000 Blk of W. CR 18E in southwest Larimer County, discovered what appeared to be the body of a deceased person. Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Communications dispatched Larimer County Department of Natural Resources Park Rangers who arrived and confirmed that the person was deceased. Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Specialist Derek Rosenquist, along with a team of Larimer County Search and Rescue Personnel also responded and assisted with the removal and carry-out of the body.

An investigator with the Larimer County Coroner’s Office responded and took custody of the body.

At this time, there is no indication of foul play, however, the Larimer County Coroner’s Office will identify the individual, notify the family, and determine the cause and manner of death. All further details about this incident will be released by the Larimer County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any crime is asked to call Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-416-1985 or Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868 where you will remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward.