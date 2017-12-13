BOHEMIAN FOUNDATION AWARDS $550K TO LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS

FORT COLLINS, Colorado, December 12, 2017 – Bohemian Foundation today announced that it awarded $550,000 to 36 local organizations working to encourage and enable youth to thrive, empower individuals and families on the path toward economic stability, and strengthen our vibrant community. Bohemian Foundation awards Pharos Fund grants twice every year. Since its inception in 2001, Bohemian Foundation has awarded $17,760,000 in Pharos Fund grants to a variety of organizations serving the Fort Collins area.

“We’re so pleased to support these organizations that are working to strengthen our community,” said Sara Maranowicz, Bohemian Foundation’s Community Programs director. “These applicants are addressing important issues and using their expertise to meet community needs.”

Pharos Fund is a responsive grantmaking program of Bohemian Foundation that makes awards up to $30,000 to eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations and governmental units. A committee comprised of Bohemian Foundation board members and community reviewers selects grantees through a competitive application process.

Bohemian Foundation will begin accepting applications for the next Pharos Fund round on Jan. 9, 2018. Visit BohemianFoundation.org for more information.

Bohemian Foundation is a private family foundation established in 2001. Based in Fort Collins, Colorado, Bohemian Foundation works to empower citizens and impact communities through its responsive grant making programs and special initiatives.