Brews and fun at Greeley “Octobrewfest”

Greeley’s Oktobrewfest is September 29 and 30 at historic Lincoln Park in downtown Greeley, at 8th Street and 9th Avenue. The Friday evening kickoff, September 29, 5-10 p.m., features great beer, brats, games and a free concert.

A full day of fun follows on Saturday, September 30, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Enjoy a whole day of music, a wide variety of craft beer from great Northern Colorado breweries, food from more than a dozen vendors, and a huge children’s area with face painting, obstacle course, arcade games, inflatable slide, WOW Bubbles and more. Kids and adults can also compete in pie-eating contests, stein-lifting contests, lifesize beer pong and more.

For more details, visit http://greeleydowntown.com/signature-events/oktobrewfest-2017/