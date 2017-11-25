Need Extra Special Gifts? Cache La Pottery open for Christmas

November 25, 2017
Diswasher, Microwave and Oven safe, Dan's newest line of functional pottery will be sure to please.

Cache La Pottery is open every weekend through Christmas this year. Located at 4400 Rist Canyon Road in LaPorte, Daniel Slack will be showcasing a new line of functional ware, entirely hand-crafted, dishwasher, microwave and oven safe.

Daniel has been devoted to pottery ever since high school. These days, he not only produces top-notch functional ware, but also decorative pots and sculptures. Animal sculptures have been a focus lately, including horses and dogs.

The studio will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Everyone is welcome to visit and chat with a master potter.

