Northern Colorado Events for December 2017

Through February 14, Beauty and the Beast, adapted from the Disney movie, Candlelight Dinner Theatre, 4747 Marketplace Drive, Johnstown. Info: www.coloradocandlelight.com

December 5, Bicycle Friendly Driver class, 3-4:30 p.m., 222 LaPorte Ave. Safety laws and responsibilities for cyclists and motorists. Certification after completion of the class. Registration required. Call Janie Gaskell-Fox )970) 221-6987.

Through January 7, Fort Collins Museum of Art, 201 South College Avenue, Drawings and prints of Dali and Picasso. Info: http://ftcma.org/ or (970) 482-2787.

December 9, JAX Annual Local Author Day, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at JAX Outdoor Gear Ranch and Home, 5005 West 120th Street, Broomfield. Info: JaxAuthorDay@jaxgoods.com

December 9, Annual Children’s Christmas Shoppe, LaPorte Presbyterian Church, 3820 West County Road 54G, just west of Cache La Poudre School. All children in the community welcome. Refreshments for parents and caregivers while the children shop assisted by high school students and church members.

December 10, Virginia Dale Community Club Annual Christmas Party, Virginia Dale Stage Station, 844 County Road 43F, 12:30 p.m.-4 p.m. Covered dish begins at 12:30 followed by caroling, $2 gift exchange, a skit by “Not Ready for Prime Time Virginia Dale Players” and a visit from Santa’s elves. Warm clothing and canned goods for Harvest Farm in Wellington appreciated. Info: Sylvia, (970) 495-1828.

December 13, Winter Bike to Work Day. 40 free breakfast stations open 7-9 a.m. Check the website for a map available the first week of December.

December 16, Third Annual Holiday Lights by Bike, 5:30 p.m. Meet at Intersect Brewing Co., 2160 Drake Road A 1. Bike decoration, 30-60-minute ride with holiday caroling and treats to follow.

December 21, Ceremony to honor the homeless in Cheyenne, 12:00 noon to 1 p.m., Depot Plaza, Cheyenne. To recognize the homeless men and women who passed away in Cheyenne in 2017.

Looking Ahead

January 20, Northern Colorado Amateur Radio Club Winter 2018 Hamfest, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Ranch Events Complex-McKee 4H Building, Unit. 100, 5280 Arena Circle, Loveland. Educational forums, exhibits, demos, used equipment for sale, free licensing exams. $6 admission. Info: Joe Hawley jhawley2@msn.com.