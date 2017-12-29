Northern Colorado events for January 2018

by Libby James

ljames@northfortynews.com

Continues through January 5, An Exhibit of Squares, 3 Square Art gallery, 2415 Donella Court, Suite 110, Fort Collins. For details, please go to http://3square-art.com/Gallery/GalleryDetails.php?ExhibitEventID=14

January 2-4, Winter Break Kid Zone Series, Poudre River Library District. January 2, Wiggling Through Winter, Old Town Library, 1 and 3 p.m.; grades K-3 indoor mini golf, a maze, crafts to take home, supplies and snacks provided; January 3, Let’s Make Puppets, Harmony Library, grades K-3, 1 and 3 p.m. January 4, Yarn, Pom-poms, Cat’s Whiskers and More, Council Tree Library, grades K-3, 1 and 3 p.m. Registration required for these events. https://poudrelibraries.org/ or (970) 221-6740.

January 4, Puppet Making for Teens and Tweens, Make a puppet to take home. Harmony Library, 11 a.m. Registration required. https://poudrelibraries.org/ or (970) 221-6740.

January 5, Free legal clinic for people with no attorney, 2-3:30 p.m. Old Town Library, 201 Petersen St., Fort Collins. By link, volunteer attorneys answer questions, help fill out forms, and explain the process and procedure for all areas of civil litigation, including family law, property law, probate law, collections, appeals, landlord-tenant law, small claims, veterans issues, and civil protection orders. Contact Old Town Library, (970) 221-6740.

January 6, Hack Your Notebook, Learn to decorate school notebooks using circuitry to create illuminated art. Use copper tape, LED stickers, tiny batteries. Notebooks provided. Old Town Library, 3 p.m. Registration required. https://poudrelibraries.org/ or (970) 221-6740.

January 7, Horsetooth Half training program kick-off, New Belgium Brewery. Drink specials and a training presentation from Colorado in Motion to follow. Register for this free program HERE by Friday, December 15.

The Sunday after the official kick-off to the Horsetooth Half training season, the Fort Collins Running Club will be hosting race 4 of the Tortoise and Hare series, with a 5k from Fossil Creek Park. The race will be followed as always by bagels and coffee. Use the remaining T&H races as part of your Horsetooth Half training.

January 8, Old Town Book Club, 6:30 p.m., Old Town Library. Free. Everyone welcome, to discuss The Sparrow by Mary Doria Russell. Register at https://poudrelibraries.org or (970) 221-6740.

January 10, Neighborhood Connections Open House, Old Town Library, 6 p.m. Hosted by City of Fort Collins. An opportunity to meet representatives from city departments and learn about services offered in neighborhoods. https://poudrelibraries.org or (970) 221-6740.

January 13, DIY Fidgets and Spinners, Use recycled materials to make fidgets. Parents and caregivers welcome. 2 p.m., Old Town Library. https://poudrelibraries.org or (970) 221-6740.

January 17, Tax Information. Learn about preparing your taxes and how to find free local tax preparation programs. Learn what is new this year and about tax fraud avoidance and other resources. https://poudrelibraries.org or (970) 221-6740.

January 20, Northern Colorado Amateur Radio Club Winter 2018 Hamfest, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Ranch Events Complex, McKee 4H Building, Unit 100, 5280 Arena Circle, Loveland. Educational forums, exhibits, demos, used equipment for sale, free licensing exams. $6 admission. Info: http://ncarc.net/?q=node/282 or Joe Hawley via email at jhawley2@msn.com

January 22, Council Tree Book Club, 7 p.m. Discuss Bettyville, a memoir by George Hodgkin. Free. Open to the public. https://poudelibraries.org or (970) 221-6740.

January 27, Coding for Kids, 10 a.m., Harmony Library. The basics of drag and drop coding. No experience needed. https://poudrelibraries.org or (970) 221-6740.

January 27, Community Garage Sale with proceeds going to the legal fund for No LaPorte Gravel, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., American Legion Hall, 2124 County Road 54G. Most items one dollar to five dollars. Drop off donations Friday, January 26, 4-6 p.m. or Saturday morning, at 9:30 a.m