Calendar, September 2017

On-going

Saturdays through October, Wellington Farmer’s Market, 9:30 a.m-1:30 p.m., Centennial Park, corner of 3rd and Harrison in Wellington.

August 31–September 3, Red Feather Lakes Volunteer Fire Department Fire Days, including these events: Friends of the Library Book Sale, Stenzel room, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 8-11 a.m. Sunday. Parade of Fire, 8:45 a.m., Saturday. Also Saturday: Arts and Crafts Sale, 9 a.m-4 p.m., POA Building and Firehouse. Mountain Gals Bake Sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Firehouse. Fire Truck Rides, 10 a.m.-noon. Bingo, 6 p.m., POA Building. Fun in the Park, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Helicopter on view 11 a.m.-1 p.m. BBQ, Morning Star, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., POA Building. Sunday: Lions Club Breakfast, 7:30 a.m., POA Building.

September 3, 10 a.m.-noon, Soapstone Prairie Natural Area, master naturalist Gary Raham will speak on “Loren Eiseley: Scientist, Poet and Time Traveler,” focusing on his key scientific discovery at the Lindenmeier site and his work as a natural history writer and poet by sharing some of his work. Meet at the north parking lot at Soapstone Prairie Natural Area. The event is 0.5 mile away (on a paved trail) at the overlook. Register at fcgov.com/register or call (970) 416-2815.

September 4, first annual Fortitude 10k Run. Presented by the nationally famous Bolder Boulder 10k organization. Starts and ends on the CSU campus, runs through neighborhoods and finishes in the new football stadium. 10,000 runners expected. Register at http://BolderBoulder.com

September 9, Livermore Community Art Show, 4-8 p.m., Livermore Community Hall. Juried show of art from the Livermore area. Sparkling wine and gourmet desserts served. Raffle for two paintings by local artist and co-show organizer, Terry Butts. For more information, contact Cindy Henk at cindy.henk@gmail.com.

September 11, Wellington Community Band begins full rehearsals from 7-8:30 p.m. every Monday evening until the Christmas Concert in December, Zion Lutheran Church, 8322 North 2nd Avenue, Wellington. If you play a band instrument and would like to join in, the next performance is the Veterans Day Concert, November 11, 2017. Info: wellingtoncoband@gmail.com. Instrument repair evaluation and some services are available, pro bono. Follow the band at Wellington Community Band on Facebook, https://facebook.com/WellingtonCommunityBand/

September 16, Fort Collins 33rd Annual Historic Homes Tour, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in 8 historic Fort Collins buildings. $25 pre-purchase, $30 day of tour at , 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in 8 historic Fort Collins buildings. $25 pre-purchase, $30 day of tour at http://poudrelandmarks.org and at various local outlets.

September 22-23, Stockmanship and Stewardship, education and live cattle handling demonstrations, at CSU Agricultural Research Development facility, 4616 Northeast Frontage Road, Fort Collins. Speaker: Temple Grandin, Ph.D. Info: http://stockmanshipandstewardship.org/attend/ft-collins-co

September 23, Pioneer Living Day, travel, pioneer style, at Bee Family Centennial Farm Museum, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4320 East County Road 58, between Wellington and Anheuser-Busch, east of I-25. Explore the history of travel and see demonstrations of pioneer skills. Info: http://BeeFamilyFarm.org or (970) 482-9168.

September 23, Gala of the Royal Horses returns to the Budweiser Events Center with their exciting new show, Carousel of Dreams. Tickets on sale now at the Budweiser Events Center box ffice, by phone at (877) 544-TIXX (8499) or online at http://BudweiserEventsCenter.com

September 26-October 1, Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures, 200 West Mountain Avenue, Fort Collins, will host eight Tibetan Buddhist monks as part of their 2017 Sacred Arts Tour. The monks will craft a World Peace Sand Mandala. The public is invited free of charge to witness the extraordinary creation. Info: http://globalvillagemuseum.org or call (970) 221-4600.

September 28, 11th Annual Q for Conservation event to honor those committed to conservation in Colorado, presented by Colorado Open Lands at the History Colorado Center, Denver. Keynote by Tom Petrie, western American art philanthropist and collector. The Champion of the Land award will be presented to the National Western Stock Show. Info: http://coloradoopenlands.org/the-q-for-conservation./

Looking Ahead

October 7, Buddy Bash Demolition Derby, Stampede Arena, Greeley. Tickets available at http://greeleystampede.org or http://ticketswest.com Prospective drivers, see http://go-derby.com

November 11, 15th biennial Big Thompson Watershed Conference, Sustaining the Health of a Working River, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Group Publishing, 1515 Cascade Avenue, Loveland. Register by October 1 for early bird discount. Registration closes October 17. Info and to register: http://btwatershed.org/watershed-conference/