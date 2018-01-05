Call for Entries – Pianos About Town and Water Reclamation Facility

Paint or Decorate a Piano!

The City of Fort Collins Art in Public Places Program, in cooperation with community partners Bohemian Foundation and Downtown Development Authority, are seeking local artists/teams to paint murals or otherwise artistically decorate working pianos as part of Pianos About Town. Artist Pamela Kraft is shown right. For more information and to download a RFP, visit fcgov.com/artspublic/ current-competitions.php.

Deadline for submissions is February 12, 2018.

We will be hosting two informational sessions for artists who are interested in applying:

Session I: Presentation and Q&A

Jan. 23, 6-7:30 p.m. Carnegie Center for Creativity, 200 Matthews St., Fort Collins

This session will include a presentation at 6:30 p.m. about the application and review process. Handouts will be provided and program staff will be available to answer questions during the rest of the session.

Session 2: Open House and Application Review

Jan. 30, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Carnegie Center for Creativity, 200 Matthews St., Fort Collins

At this drop-in session, staff will be available to sit with applicants one-on-one to review applications and make recommendations. Staff also will be available to provide general information for applicants who were unable to attend the first information session. Information about other artist opportunities offered by the City of Fort Collins will be available.

Please contact Liz Good, lgood@fcgov.com, with questions regarding the call or open houses.

The Drake Water Reclamation Facility is located at 3036 East Drake Road, near the Environmental Learning Center and Poudre River Trail. The City of Fort Collins water reclamation facilities use an array of physical, biological, and chemical processes to treat wastewater. This facility hosts many school tours of the reclamation plant. Adding art to the facility is an opportunity to educate the community about the purpose of the facility and the process of water reclamation. The budget for art for this project is estimated at $50,000

Deadline for submissions is January 8, 2018.

This project is open to artists/artist teams within a 150-mile radius of Fort Collins, Colorado. For more information and to download the RFQ, visit fcgov.com/artspublic/current- competitions.php.