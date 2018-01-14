Campsites Filling Fast at Larimer County Parks and Open Spaces

LOVELAND, Colo. – Larimer County Department of Natural Resources anticipates another busy summer at its campgrounds and encourages people planning to camp at them to reserve their sites soon. LOVELAND, Colo. – Larimer County Department of Natural Resources anticipates another busy summer at its campgrounds and encourages people planning to camp at them to reserve their sites soon.

Larimer County offers camping at Horsetooth, Flatiron and Pinewood reservoirs; Carter Lake; and Hermit Park Open Space. In addition to tent and RV campsites, Larimer County offers camper cabins at Horsetooth Reservoir and Hermit Park and tipis at Flatiron Reservoir.

Campgrounds at Horsetooth Reservoir are pretty much full from Memorial Day weekend to early July, even during weekdays. Other campgrounds are filling fast. Reservations can be made up to 180 days in advance, so many of Larimer County’s most popular campsites are already full through early July at all campgrounds.

“If you plan to make a reservation, remember that 180-day window,” said Reservation Specialist Brad Frye. “Think ahead when making reservations for later this summer, or plan a mid-week stay when campgrounds can be quieter and more campsite options may be available. Also, consider camping at a new location, like the South Shore Campground at Carter Lake with new and recently renovated campsites, or Hermit Park Open Space near Estes Park with cabins perfect for chilly nights in the mountains.”