“Candlelight Christmas” concert by Larimer Chorale

Inspirational readings and poetry will be interwoven with great choral music and contemporary songs in the Larimer Chorale’s one-of-a-kind production of seasonal favorites on the evenings of December 15 and 16, both at 7:30 p.m,, at First United Methodist Church, 1005 Stover Street, Fort Collins. Join the Larimer Chorale and guest artists in a unique, surround-sound presentation of holiday pageantry and wonder, featuring glorious seasonal music and our signature candle-lighting vignette. Members of the audience will also have the opportunity to join in the singing of traditional carols. The perfect way to celebrate the holiday season! Tickets are $25; $15 for students and first responders; children 8 and under, free. Details and tickets at http://lctix.com/candlelight-christmas
Related Articles
Nuclear forensics “detectives” at CSU may help Homeland Security nab terrorists
If you watch crime shows on TV, you’ve seen forensics in action. Dusting for fingerprints. Analyzing DNA from a toothbrush. Determining whether a bloodstain is human or animal. Detecting poison in a dead person’s body. […]
Opera Fort Collins, there is “Nothing to fear from opera!”
by Marty Metzger North Forty News Opera is merely booming voices singing foreign languages in highbrow New York, London and Paris. Or is it? Opera Fort Collins (OFC), a 501(c)3 non-profit performing arts group, was […]
“Rugged Mountain Life” lecture series presents talk about Dickerson sisters
On October 3, 7:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Brian Carroll will be telling stories about the beloved Dickerson sisters of north-central Larimer County at the Masonic Temple, 325 West Oak Street, Fort Collins, as part of the […]
Be the first to comment