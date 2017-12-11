“Candlelight Christmas” concert by Larimer Chorale

Inspirational readings and poetry will be interwoven with great choral music and contemporary songs in the Larimer Chorale’s one-of-a-kind production of seasonal favorites on the evenings of December 15 and 16, both at 7:30 p.m,, at First United Methodist Church, 1005 Stover Street, Fort Collins. Join the Larimer Chorale and guest artists in a unique, surround-sound presentation of holiday pageantry and wonder, featuring glorious seasonal music and our signature candle-lighting vignette. Members of the audience will also have the opportunity to join in the singing of traditional carols. The perfect way to celebrate the holiday season! Tickets are $25; $15 for students and first responders; children 8 and under, free. Details and tickets at http://lctix.com/candlelight-christmas